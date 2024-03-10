SNAPS

Never play with fire

SECOND alarm reported for a fire in a residential area on 18th Avenue, Barangay San Roque, Cubao, Quezon City, on Friday, 8 March with one female injured.
Fire Prevention Month is an annual observance in the Philippines held every March, aimed at spreading the word on fire safety and prevention. The month-long campaign reminds individuals, communities and institutions to prioritize fire safety practices to mitigate the risks of fire incidents and protect lives and properties.

The observance is all about education and awareness. Government agencies, fire departments and non-government organizations use various media and outreach programs to share fire safety tips and evacuation procedures. The goal is to equip people with the knowledge to prevent fires and handle emergencies effectively.

AFTER his home in Barangay 598, Zone 69, Old Sta Mesa, Manila was destroyed by fire the day before, a victim picks through the scorched remains of his home last 22 February. The fire killed one and injured six.
During Fire Prevention Month, people are encouraged to take proactive steps like conducting fire drills, checking fire extinguishers and smoke detectors, and identifying potential fire hazards. By addressing risks early on, communities can reduce the chances of fires and be better prepared for disasters.

Underscoring the importance of regulatory compliance and enforcement, government agencies like the Bureau of Fire Protection ensure that buildings and public places meet fire safety standards. Inspections, audits and enforcement actions keep property owners in check and accountable.

FIRE victims assist each other as they try to salvage whatever is left of their homes in Barangay 598, Zone 69, Old Sta. Mesa, Manila last 22 February.
During Fire Prevention Month, different groups team up to promote fire safety. Local governments, fire departments, schools, businesses and community organizations join forces to host activities and workshops. By collaborating, they can combine their strengths and reach more people to significantly impact fire prevention efforts.

By observing Fire Prevention Month, Filipinos show their dedication to protecting lives and properties and creating safer communities. It honors fire victims, celebrates the bravery of firefighters and emergency responders, and reminds us to stay alert and ready.

The Bureau of Fire Protection officially kicks off the observance of Fire Prevention Month this March.
FIRE gutted a residential area in Arlegui Street early morning of Thursday, 29 December.

In the wise words of Benjamin Franklin, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” — a sentiment that truly captures the essence of Fire Prevention Month and the importance of being proactive in safeguarding our homes and communities.

Taking small steps each day to prioritize fire prevention and readiness beyond Fire Prevention Month collectively creates a safer and more resilient society free from the devastating impacts of fire incidents.

