'Sumayaw at Umindak' sa QC

Yummie Dingding
LOOK: To kick off the celebration of Women's Month, the Quezon City government holds Sumayaw at Umindak 2.0 at Visayas Avenue in Quezon City on Wednesday, 6 March 2024. Women are immersed in a Zumba marathon as well as dance to the One Billion Rising theme. Joining them are barangay officials, some celebrities such as the Street Boys, and Congresswoman Yedda Marie Romualdez of the Tingog Partylist.
