LATEST

Sen. Zubiri grateful for colleagues' support

WATCH: Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri thanks his colleagues who signed a manifesto of support for him amid rumored coup in the upper chamber. Zubiri says there were three more senators that signed the manifesto on top of the 14 senators who originally signed it. He expects that more senators would express their support for the manifesto in the coming days. | via Jom Garner