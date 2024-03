LATEST

MMDA clarifies SC decision on single ticketing system not yet executory

LOOK: MMDA Acting Chairman, Atty. Don Artes, holds a press conference about the Supreme Court's decision on the single ticketing system at the MMDA New Building in Pasig City on 6 March 2024. Artes said that the decision is not yet final and executory. | via Yummie Dingding