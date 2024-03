LATEST

ASEAN leaders gather for historic summit in Melbourne

LOOK: ASEAN leaders pose for a family photo with Melbourne City Business District buildings in the background at the Government House in Melbourne City, Victoria State, Australia, after the leaders' luncheon during the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit on Wednesday, 6 March 2024. In the photo are ASEAN Secretary General Kao Kim Hourn, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Laos Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., Thai Prime Minister Srettha, and Timor-Leste Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao. | via Yummie Dingding / đź“· Noel Pabalate, PPA Pool