Facebook, Instagram back after 2-hour outage

Facebook, Instagram, and Threads have resumed operations after a two-hour outage. Meta, the parent company of these social media platforms, issued an apology to users via X (formerly known as Twitter) attributing the disruption to a "technical issue."

“Earlier today, a technical issue caused people to have difficulty accessing some of our services,” Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in a post on X. “We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” he added.

According to reports, users were unable to access their accounts for about two hours, starting around 12:00 p.m. US East Coast time (17:00 GMT). Services gradually resumed later in the afternoon.

In the Philippines, Facebook was restored at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, 6 March. However, some local users reported regaining access to their Facebook accounts as early as 11:30 p.m. the previous evening.