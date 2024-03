LATEST

Bantay Baterya, Bantay Langis MOA signing

Genetron International Marketing Sales Director Jocelyn Paner, Filinvest Malls FPV & Business Retail Head Mitch Dumlao, and ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya Foundation Inc. Managing Director Roberta Lopez-Feliciano pose for a photo after signing the memorandum agreement for the Bantay Baterya and Bantay Langis Project at Filinvest Alabang on Monday, 4 March 2024. | via John Louie Abrina