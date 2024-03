LATEST

'Handa Pilipinas' gathering at Senate

LOOK: Executives from the Department of Science and Technology gather today, 4 March 2024, at the Senate of the Philippines for 2024 Handa Pilipinas, an innovation in disaster risk reduction and management exposition. Some mitigating disaster innovations presented included GeoRisk PH, PlanSmart, and Hazard Hunter PH. Present at the event is DoST Secretary Dr. Renato Solidum Jr. | via VA Angeles