PBBM leaves for Australia

LOOK: President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. leaves for the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit on Sunday, 3 March 2024, at Villamor Airbase in Pasay City. The president’s visit to Melbourne comes upon the invitation of Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to commemorate the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-Australia relations from 4 to 6 March. The presidential plane bound for Australia took off at 8:21 a.m. and is expected to arrive in Melbourne at 4:26 pm (Manila time). The president sees this as an opportunity to reaffirm the Philippines' stance on regional and global issues, emphasizing constructive engagements with ASEAN and external partners. Marcos aims to express gratitude to Australia for its consistent support for international law, particularly regarding the UNCLOS and the 2016 arbitral award, while highlighting the Philippines' active role in global affairs and its contribution to regional security architecture. The president was in Canberra, Australia last week. | 📸 Yummie Dingding