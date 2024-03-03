LATEST

Mother of 3 joins WHEN campaign

LOOK: Rosila Leaño, a mother of three, avails of the self-collected HPV DNA testing during the launch of "Stronger Together than Cancer: A Cervical Cancer Elimination in the Workplace" campaign by Women Workers for Health Empowerment (WHEN) partnering with the Department of Health, Department of Labor and Employment, CLAMS, JHPIEGO, and other organizations on Sunday, 3 March 2024 at Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City. The campaign aims to raise awareness about cervical cancer, aligning with workplace cancer prevention guidelines and national cancer control programs. Leaño said she availed of the free testing for her peace of mind and was convinced by health workers and church friends. Cervical cancer is one of the preventable cancers. Currently, cervical cancer screening in hospitals costs around P7,000 to P8,000. While vaccines for cervical cancer are already available, they will only be administered to ages 9-14, per Department of Health guidelines. | via Yummie Dingding