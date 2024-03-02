Gov’t finalizes connectivity index rating for digital inclusivity

The Marcos administration is in the final stages of developing the Connectivity Index Rating Metric, a groundbreaking effort to ensure Filipinos nationwide have access to reliable, high-quality digital services.

A collaboration among Globe, other telcos, and the Department of Information and Communications Technology, the CIR is designed to standardize the measurement of internet quality in public spaces, including airports, hotels and offices.

The initiative, tackled at the Globe R.I.S.E. 3.0 event, aligns with the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028 and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, with parallel goals of leaving no one behind in the digital age.

DICT Undersecretary Jeff Dy articulated the government’s dedication to this vision, highlighting the importance of elevating the country’s connectivity to accelerate national growth and achieve comprehensive digital inclusivity.

“Wouldn’t it be nice that before you even check into a hotel, you would be able to know if you could do business in that particular hotel? That is the idea: To keep people informed of Internet connection quality in that particular establishment,” Dy said.

The CIR Metric focuses on the Quality and Availability of internet services, prioritizing user experience over business-centric benchmarks. The goal is to inform and empower consumers, allowing them to make informed decisions based on the internet quality of various establishments.

Exemptions will be made for smaller businesses, and private sector participation will be voluntary, fostering an environment of trust and transparency.

Dy said the CIR Metric is based on tried-and-tested methods for enhancing digital connectivity, referencing the successful adoption of similar standards in the European Union and South Korea.

Globe Group president and CEO Ernest Cu reinforced Dy’s perspective, saying, “Connectivity is the backbone of anything digital.” This affirmation underlines the essential nature of robust digital infrastructure for advancing technological and societal progress.

“Strong connectivity is the foundation of digital solutions, which we at Globe continue to develop to uplift the lives of our kababayans. We look at what other issues can be solved digitally, wherein Globe has the assets, brand permission, or even capability permission to build solutions,” Cu said.