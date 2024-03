LATEST

UN coordinator speaks at Women's Month event

LOOK: Gustavo González, United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in the Philippines, speaks during the 'Walk in Her Shoes' exhibition opening to kick-off the celebration of Women's Month at the SM City North EDSA in Quezon City on Friday, 1 March 2024. The exhibit highlights the experiences and struggles of women and girls who experience violence. | via Yummie Dingding