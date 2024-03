LATEST

Gender champions convene at SM North EDSA

LOOK: To mark the beginning of Women's Month this March, gender champions from the Philippine Commission on Women, SM Supermalls, and United Nations Philippines have come together today, 1 March 2024, at SM North EDSA to unveil the 'Walk in Her Shoes' exhibit, which aims to raise awareness about violence against women. The exhibit showcases the stories of Filipino women who have faced violence in various settings, such as the workplace and their homes. | via Vivienne Angeles