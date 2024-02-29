MIC independent director must be Filipino Citizen — DOJ

The Department of Justice said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. cannot appoint foreign nationals to become independent directors of the Maharlika Investment Corporation (MIC).

This was according to a 7-page legal opinion penned by Justice Undersecretary Raul Vasquez, saying it believes that independent directors of MIC must be citizens of the country in order to be eligible, citing several provisions of the 1987 Constitution.

The DOJ said,“It is significant to note that above-quoted provisions of the Constitution is clear and unequivocal that with the requirement of utmost and undivided allegiance to the State and the Constitution, only Filipino citizens may become public officers and employees of the Philippine government.”

“On the contrary, a foreign national does not owe any allegiance to the Philippines and its Constitution. Hence, we are of the opinion that a foreign nationals cannot be legally appointed by the President as an independent director,” it added.

The legal opinion was issued by the DOJ upon the request of Senior Undersecretary and Head Presidential Management Staff Elaine Masukat on whether a foreign nationals or a dual citizen may be appointed by the president.

The DOJ, on the other hand, said that a natural-born Filipino citizen with dual citizenship at birth may be appointed as an independent director without needing to renounce his foreign citizenship.

Also, a natural-born Filipino citizen who was naturalized in another country and later re-acquired Filipino citizenship may also be appointed, provided that he or she complies with the requirements imposed by the Citizenship Retention and Re-acquisition Act of 2023 and the rules and regulations of the Civil Service Commission.

Marcos, in December 2023, sworn four directors of the MIC composed of long-time Asian Development Bank officer Vicky Castillo Tan, Andrew Jerome Gan, German Lichauco, and Roman Felipe Reyes.

The President signed into law the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) Act of 2023 in July, with the aim of tapping state assets for investment ventures to generate additional public funds.

The said law creates the MIC, a government-owned company that will manage the MIF, a pool of funds sourced from state-run financial institutions that will be invested in high-impact projects, real estate, as well as financial instruments.