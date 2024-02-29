LATEST

Combatting malnutrition

LOOK: Malnutrition kills 95 children in the country every day, according to UNICEF. Of 1,000 Filipino children, 287 do not live up to the age of five, and 33% are stunted, which means they are undersized for their age. Recently, Senator Win Gatchalian announced that the government has allocated P300 million for nutritionally at-risk mothers and children in the 2024 national budget for evidence-based nutrition interventions during the early years. Here, at a barangay forum event in Manila, a medical practitioner from Manila weighs a child before providing a medical consultation. | via King Rodriguez