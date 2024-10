A massive artwork dubbed "Inang Bayan" has been installed in front of the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay as the Philippines hosts the five-day Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR) on Monday, 14 October 2024. The Conference’s theme, "Surge to 2030: Enhancing Ambition in Asia-Pacific to Accelerate Disaster Risk Reduction," aims to expedite efforts to meet disaster risk reduction targets by 2030. Photo by KING RODRIGUEZ











Copied