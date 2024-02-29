LATEST

'Ayuda scam' in San Juan's TUPAD

LOOK: Senator Joseph Victor "JV" Ejercito announces that he will refer the alleged "ayuda scam" involving the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program and other social assistance initiatives in San Juan City to the Senate's blue ribbon committee for an investigation during the Kapihan sa Senado on Thursday, 29 February 2024. As he continues to expose the scam of the two video clips he presented during the recent plenary session, which show certain San Juan local officials allegedly exploiting the system, he said that the beneficiaries were told to expect a cut on the supposedly amount that they should be receiving, which is for him a clear manifestation of corruption. He also stated that the government should have an exit plan in place with clear execution for more sustainable possibilities with long-term goals for recipients, rather than simply asking for cash support. | via King Rodriguez