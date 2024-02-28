Senate approval of Philippine Maritime Zones Act advances sovereign rights — Año

National Security Adviser Eduardo Año stated that the Senate's recent approval of the Philippine Maritime Zones Act signifies another step forward in the nation's assertion of its maritime territories.

“We thank the Senate led by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and Senate Special Committee on Maritime and Admiralty Zones Chairman Senator Francis "To Tolentino for advancing the [bill’s] passage,” he said.

“This marks a significant step forward in safeguarding our nation's maritime interests and asserting our sovereign rights over our maritime domains,” he added.

Año said the measure would underscore the country's commitment to defining and protecting the Philippine maritime boundaries “in accordance with international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea or UNCLOS.”

“Most importantly, this implements in domestic legislation the 2016 Arbitral Award that the Permanent Court of Arbitration ruled in favor of the Philippines,” he added.

“We also extend our gratitude to the House of Representatives, under the leadership of Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, and to Representative Rachel Arenas, Chairperson of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and sponsor of House Bill 7819. Their efforts in advancing and passing House Bill No. 7819, the counterpart bill in the house, are deeply appreciated,” Año said.

Año said such legislation not only reaffirms the country’s sovereign rights in its exclusive economic zone “but also establishes clear guidelines” for the proper delineation of maritime zones, including sea lanes, air routes, and the utilization of natural resources within Philippine jurisdiction.

He noted that the Philippines is an archipelagic and maritime nation and “our seas play a vital role in our economic prosperity and national security.”

Año said the enactment of comprehensive legislation such as the Philippine Maritime Zones Act, strengthens the country’s ability to manage and protect Philippine maritime resources while promoting peaceful and lawful maritime activities in our waters.

“We extend our appreciation to the members of the Congress and Senate for their dedication to this important legislative item,” he added.

Año said the solons’ commitment to upholding the interests of the Filipino people must be “commendable.”

“We are confident that together we will continue to safeguard our maritime heritage for the benefit of present and future generations. We hope that they will also pass soon its companion bill, the Philippine Archipelagic Sealanes Bill,” he added.

Amid the latest development in pushing the measure, Año reaffirmed the National Security Council’s commitment to maritime security, regional stability, and the rules-based international order.

“We stand ready to support the implementation of this legislation and work collaboratively with all relevant stakeholders to ensure its effective enforcement,” he said.