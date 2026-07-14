Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun, Yoo In Na, Kim Byung Chul, Lee El, and Park Kyung Hye joined the reunion as they shared stories and played games connected to the hit drama.

One segment brought back the iconic scene where Ji Eun Tak asks Kim Shin about his ideal type. After guessing the scene correctly, the cast members were asked about their own preferences — and Lee Dong Wook’s answer quickly became a fan-favorite moment.

Fans were left wondering if they have the qualities Lee Dong Wook values, with many jokingly checking whether they fit the “future wife” requirements of the Goblin star.

So, what’s Lee Dong Wook’s ideal type?

The actor revealed that he is drawn to someone who is passionate about their own career and goals.

“I like someone with a professional career,” Lee Dong Wook shared. He added, “More than the job itself, I find it attractive when someone is passionate and dedicated to their work.”

Basically, for Lee Dong Wook, it’s not about the title, money, or status — it’s about having ambition, passion, and loving what you do. A person with their own dreams? Major green flag energy.

The conversation got even more interesting when Yoo In Na asked him a hypothetical question: would he choose someone who has a job but earns little money, or someone who is financially comfortable but doesn’t have a special profession?

Without hesitation, Lee Dong Wook answered, “Money isn’t important.”

When Yoo In Na jokingly followed up, “What if the person keeps spending your money?” Lee Dong Wook casually replied, “That’s fine. I have enough,” leaving the cast impressed.

Yoo In Na immediately reacted, “That’s cool,” while everyone laughed at his confident response.

Meanwhile, Gong Yoo revealed that his ideal type was a “devoted wife,” while Kim Byung Chul chose “sexy” without hesitation, making the cast burst into laughter. When Yoo In Na pointed out that all three had completely different preferences, Lee Dong Wook jokingly added, “Good thing none of them overlap.”