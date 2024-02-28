Phl, S’Africa crafting defense deals

The Philippines and South Africa have agreed to deepen their existing defense and military relations by crafting defense cooperation agreements, the Department of National Defense said Wednesday.

DND spokesperson Arsenio Andolong said this development came after South African Ambassador to the Philippines Bartinah Ntombizodwa Radebe-Netshitenzhe met with Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. earlier this week at DND headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

Teodoro and Netshitenzhe reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing the defense cooperation between the Philippines and South Africa, Andolong said.

“Toward this end, both officials expressed optimism about concluding proposed defense cooperation agreements,” he added.

The DCAs, he said, will serve as a framework for initiating and formalizing joint activities in various areas of cooperation, said Andolong.

During their meeting, Teodoro said the logistics and defense industry collaborations “could be a potential area of cooperation” between both countries amid the priority efforts of the DND to develop the country’s Self-Reliant Defense Posture, or SRDP, and expedite the upgrade of the capabilities of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

For her part, Netshitenzhe welcomed the DND’s initiatives, stressing the need for both countries “to work together” in addressing common defense and security challenges

“Amid global security developments, the two officials stressed the importance of strengthening ties with like-minded states and upholding a rules-based international order,” Andolong told reporters.