PBBM reacts to Quiboloy's death threats

LOOK: President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. answers questions from the media during a chance interview upon his departure to Canberra, Australia on Wednesday, 28 February 2024. The president reacts to rumors on the claims of controversial pastor and FBI wanted man Apollo Quiboloy on threats to his life. He said no one was out to assassinate him and also urged Quiboloy to say his side of the story in Congress. | via YUMMIE DINGDING