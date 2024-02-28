LATEST

PBBM departs for Australia

LOOK: President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. delivers his departure statement for his trip to Canberra, Australia on Wednesday, 28 February 2024. In his speech, the President announces his visit to Australia as a Guest of Government, emphasizing the importance of strengthening bilateral relations and highlighting the recent elevation of the partnership to a strategic partnership. He outlines the objectives of the visit, including addressing the Australian Parliament, enhancing defense and security cooperation, expanding trade and investment opportunities, and promoting mutual understanding and cooperation between the two nations. Marcos Jr. also expresses his hope for a deeper and warmer relationship between the Philippines and Australia and asks for the support and prayers of the Filipinos. President Marcos is expected to be back on 29 February 2024.|via YUMMIE DINGDING