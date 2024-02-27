LATEST

Update on PBBM's ASEAN-Australia Special Summit trip

LOOK: Department Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary for Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Affairs Daniel Espiritu and Spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza provided an update on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s upcoming trip to Australia during a pre-departure press briefing with the Malacañang Press Corps at the Malacañang on Tuesday, 27 February 2024. President Marcos will leave for Australia next week to address Parliament and attend the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit. | via KING RODRIGUEZ