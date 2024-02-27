Maynilad rehabilitating pumping stations, reservoirs

Backed by P4-billion funding, Maynilad Water Services Inc. is rehabilitating 22 of its existing pumping stations and reservoirs, or PSRs, to boost water supply and pressure throughout the west zone concession area.

The company disclosed on Monday that the plan aims to maintain the delivery of piped-in water supply at sufficient pressure to approximately four million customers in Caloocan, Las Piñas, Manila, Muntinlupa, Quezon City, Parañaque, Pasay, and some parts of Cavite province.

“This maintenance project — along with our planned construction of new PSRs over the next five years — is part of our service enhancement program that will ensure sustained water access in light of higher water demand,” Maynilad chief operating officer Randolph T. Estrellado said.

“It will help to keep the water infrastructure resilient and responsive to the needs of our growing customer base,” he added.

Maynilad is scheduled to fully complete the development, which started last year, by 2027.

Among the major activities to be done on the 22 PSRs include retrofitting to improve structural resiliency and replacing electronic and electrical equipment for enhanced pump operations.