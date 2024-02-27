Displaced Asuncion workers receive aid

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go’s Malasakit Team recently organized a distribution activity for 50 displaced workers at Balay Panaghiusa in Asuncion, Davao del Norte.

Acknowledging the adverse effects of the global pandemic on the livelihoods of Filipinos, especially those in need, Go has introduced Senate Bill 420 which seeks to offer temporary employment options to eligible individuals residing in low-income rural households.

These individuals would participate in unskilled physical labor for a designated period, subject to the bill’s enactment into law.

Go also lauded Department of Labor and Employment for providing livelihood opportunities to qualified disadvantaged workers.

The senator’s Malasakit Team distributed shirts, masks, vitamins, snacks and balls for basketball and volleyball to the beneficiaries. There were also select recipients of a mobile phone, shoes and a watch.

As vice chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go has supported several projects to boost the province’s opportunities further. Among these projects are the construction of roads in Asuncion, Braulio E. Dujali, Carmen, Tagum City, Kapalong, Panabo City, Santo Tomas; construction of slope protection in Carmen; construction of multipurpose buildings in Carmen, Kapalong, New Corella, Panabo City, Santo Tomas; construction of flood control projects in Carmen; and the construction and rehabilitation of public parks in New Corella and Sto. Tomas.