Responsible recreation

DigiPlus Interactive Corp. (DigiPlus), the operator of gaming platforms BingoPlus, ArenaPlus and PeryaGame, sounded the call for responsible gaming practices even as it invites its adult customers to partake in DigiPlus’ exciting brand of recreation. As the fastest-growing digital entertainment group in the country, DigiPlus may offer nonstop fun and games, but when money is in the mix, it espouses a certain level of self-control for the most positive gaming experience possible.

“Responsible gaming,” according to the Association of Certified Gaming Compliance Specialists, or ACGCS, is “the practice of gambling in a way that minimizes the potential negative effects that it can have on individuals and society.”

President of DigiPlus, Andy Tsui, affirms responsible gaming is a crucial business tenet. “DigiPlus works to ensure that the necessary and vital regulations PAGCOR sets for gaming companies in the Philippines are strictly observed,” he says. However, Tsui likewise hopes DigiPlus customers would practice responsible gaming independently to derive the most fun and enjoyment from their games.”

Enthusiasts can maintain a healthy and positive relationship with gaming in several ways. Consider these tips based on advice given by the Responsible Gaming Council.

Set limits. When gaming, it’s essential to set limits on budget and time. Before you start playing, keep a firm budget in mind. Never play with money you can’t afford to lose, and do not ever borrow money from others to play.

Meanwhile, deciding a precise time and schedule for your gaming sessions will keep you from overindulging. Set an alarm to tell you when your gaming session is over. Playing within your means will prevent gaming from taking over your daily life.

Only play with a clear mind. Monitor your mental and physical states before starting a gaming session. Do not gamble when upset or stressed; these may cloud your judgment and deter you from making sound decisions. At the same time, do limit alcohol intake while playing. Stay sober and level-headed at all times.

Lastly, taking frequent breaks may help. Step away from the gaming table or phone, and feel free to indulge in physical activity before returning to play.”

Do not “chase” your losses. Always get into each gaming session prepared to lose the money that you’re putting in. Games featured at DigiPlus locations and on the BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and PeryaGames apps are predicated on chance, which means there’s never any guarantee of a return on your payments.

Avoid the “sunken cost syndrome” of trying to get a positive outcome because one has put too many resources into one effort. Stick to your budget, be ready to cut your losses, and move on.

Andy Tsui is optimistic that customers who take these tips seriously are assured of a positively pleasurable gaming experience. “DigiPlus endeavors to strictly implement PAGCOR-approved regulations and guidelines as customers use our gaming facilities,” he states. “This way, we are confident that we can create safe spaces for them to have fun and enjoyment at all times.”