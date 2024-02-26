Filipino gamers spend the least time online across APAC

Omnicom Media Group Asia Pacific’s, or OMG APAC, latest research titled “Unlocking Gamers in Asia Pacific” reveals Filipino gamers have the lowest propensity to spend P620 and above in a month on in-game purchases compared to their APAC counterparts. Gamers in China, for example, spend at least three times more and those in Hong Kong spend two times more.

In general, 50 percent bought an in-game skin, character, or accessory in the last three months. Other items purchased during the period included battle/season pass (38 percent), gears/weapons (33 percent), extra lives, hints, or boosters (29 percent), and gaming currency (28 percent).

While these items offer brands a variety of opportunities to create in-game collaborations, companies might see lower than expected conversions due to low average monthly spend. Also, these branded collaborations might only work if there is high brand affinity and if they offer value to gamers.

The concept of creating value for Filipino gamers is crucial because when they do spend on microtransactions, the reasons are value-specific, e.g. when there is a sale (50 percent), in-game power-ups (36 percent), gifts (31 percent), a treat for oneself or someone else (31 percent), and limited-time release (29 percent).

Therefore, branded microtransactions require a variety of exciting, urgent, and emotional messaging to persuade gamers to purchase.