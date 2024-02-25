SM float delivers joy and excitement at Baguio Flower Festival 2024

SM, with its float in the Grand Float Parade of the Baguio Flower Festival 2024, wowed the audience by transporting them to a world of joy, fun, and excitement.

SM stated:

"Having Sky Ranch as one of our main destinations, it is a way of our tribute to the timeless fun of family bonding. Our float is a whirlwind of thrilling rides and beloved classics like the enchanting carousel. It’s a place where adventure meets memory, crafting moments that bridge generations. Roll up to the dazzling world of SM extravaganza! Where colors burst and laughter soars. We are spinning the ferris wheel of joy with a kaleidoscope of pink, green, white, blue, and yellow."

"At SM, we are more than a destination; we are a journey back to the heart of family connections. As we rocket towards new horizons, our commitment to culture and tradition is the carousel horse we ride — steadfast and splendid."

"Join us on this magical ride, where every turn promises wonder and every moment celebrates the bonds that unite us. The future is a festival, and you’re always the guest of honor. Let’s soar to new heights together, where the magic of yesterday meets the sparkle of tomorrow!"