Separate prison for Muslims pushed

The Office of the Presidential Adviser on Muslim Affairs has proposed to the Bureau of Corrections a separate prison for Muslim persons deprived of liberty.

The proposal was made by Almarim Tillah, Presidential Adviser on Muslim Affairs during his meeting yesterday with BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr.

“During our dialogue and consultations with our Muslim brothers and sisters with various national government agencies, one of the discussions was the plight and challenges of Muslim PDLs inside our penitentiaries and the suggestion to have a separate prison for Muslim PDLs has been raised,” Tillah told Catapang.

This initiative, according to Tillah could significantly benefit Muslim PDLs, particularly in the preservation of Muslim culture even inside the penal institutions.

He also added that there are many advantages of having a Separate Prison for Muslim PDLs to have better prison management, protection and safety of PDLs by minimizing the risk of violence and conflict and most specially the preservation of the culture of Muslim PDLs.

Muslims have significant practice which consists of five prayers daily, proper preparation and serving of halal meals and the forthcoming month of Ramadan which includes fasting for one whole month with different meal times.

Even though these individuals are considered PDLs, Tillah claimed that they are still entitled to practice their faith which can help them transform into a better person.

Catapang told Tillah that he would discuss his proposal with Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla and assured him that all PDLs under the care of BuCor are allowed to practice their faith and they see to it that the food served to Muslim PDLs are those permissible to eat according to the teachings of Islam.

Based on BuCor data, there are 2,803 Muslim PDLs bureau wide with 1,039 confined at the New Bilibid Prison, 661 in Davao Prison and Penal Farm,

647 in Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm, 207 in Correctional Institution for Women, 135 in Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm, 87 in San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm and 27 in Leyte Regional Prison.

Catapang also disclosed a total of 657 Muslim PDLs have already been released from detention under the administration of Remulla.