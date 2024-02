LATEST

Food for tot

LOOK: Kuya Eric and his child receive a pack of food from Cess Malimban, who was sent by his father, Brgy. Captain Dante Malimban (not in the photo) of Brgy. Alas-asin, Mariveles, Bataan, to personally bring food to the poor family. Carrying his small child in his daily job of collecting thrash to support his family, Kuya Eric was offered a more decent job by Brgay. Captain Malimban. | via MAR T. SUPNAD