Uphold integrity, Go urges youth

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, known for his advocacy for education and youth development, urged students to embrace hard work and perseverance during his speech at the Panpacific University Leaders’ Summit this week in Urdaneta, Pangasinan.

The event, held in celebration of the university’s founding anniversary, brought together educators and students to discuss leadership, service, and achieving sustainable development goals.

Go, an adopted son of Pangasinan, emphasized the importance of education as a cornerstone for national development. He shared his core values of loving one’s fellow Filipinos and prioritizing the welfare of the less fortunate.

He urged the youth to uphold integrity and hard work as they navigate their careers.

Go also outlined his efforts to improve the Philippine education system, including co-authoring and co-sponsoring bills that expand access to quality tertiary education and provide support for teachers and students.

He mentioned his role in enacting landmark legislation such as the Universal Access To Quality Tertiary Education Act and the creation of the National Academy of Sports.