UK eyes closer defense ties, more investment with Phl

The United Kingdom reiterated its desire to establish closer defense ties with the Philippines, the Department of National Defense said Saturday.

This development came after UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to the Philippines, Richard Graham, paid a courtesy call to Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. at the DND headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo this week.

Teodoro and Graham discussed the Philippines-UK’s shared security challenges, including the South China Sea.

They also explored potential avenues for collaboration in defense and investment

DND spokesperson Arsenio Andolong said Teodoro and Graham have expressed interest in exploring joint ventures with British investors and other forms of cooperation to support the Revised Armed Forces of the Philippines Modernization Program.

“Secretary Teodoro emphasized the importance of the recently signed Philippines-UK Memorandum of Understanding on Defense Cooperation and the ongoing strengthening of the bilateral defense relationship,” Andolong added.

Graham, on his part, echoed the UK’s plan to keep a closer collaboration with the Philippines in terms of addressing defense challenges “amid the current global climate and geopolitical concerns.”

He also reaffirmed the UK's commitment to continue “collaborating with allies and partners under the Protect, Align, and Engage framework” which was outlined in the 2023 Integrated Review Refresh of the UK's national security and international strategy document.

During the meeting with DND officials, Graham was accompanied by UK Ambassador to the Philippines Laure Beaufils, UK Country Director for Trade and Investment Dr. James Thackery, and British Defence Attaché to the Philippines Group, Captain Bea Walcot.