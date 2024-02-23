Poe urges stiffer policies vs financial scams

Senator Grace Poe on Thursday stressed the need to legislate tighter measures that would curb financial scams and fraudulent activities affecting Filipinos’ hard-earned money.

Poe said more and more people have opted to shift to online banking and digital payments for seamless transactions. Hence, she said it is timely that the government should act to protect people from scrupulous individuals or groups who are taking advantage of the online financing benefits.

“They say that there are only two certain things in life: death and taxes. It seems like we need to look into the amendments of death, taxes and scams,” she said.

Poe, who filed Senate Bill 2560 or the Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act as early as 2021, said the previous Covid-19 pandemic has forced many people to heavily rely on online financial transactions. But lamented the spike in the use of digital financing transactions was easily paralleled by scammers.

The senator, thus emphasized that the SB 2560 was “borne of necessity.”

Poe cited reports from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas last week which revealed at least 120 e-wallet account holders losing money from a phishing scam.

She then recalled that years ago, some teachers were scammed into giving away their financial details. They eventually lost as much as P26,000 to P121,000 from their bank accounts.