Bong Go highlights local culture, economic dev't at Marinduque's 104th anniversary celebration

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go personally joined the residents of Marinduque in celebrating their province's rich history and vibrant culture during the festive commemoration of the province's 104th Founding Anniversary at Capitol Convention Center in Boac town on Wednesday, 21 February.

Addressing a gathered crowd, the senator extended his warmest greetings to the people of Marinduque, lauding the community's unity and resilience. He also promoted the province's tourist destinations, such as the renowned Moriones Festival and the breathtaking beaches of the province, underscoring their vital role in boosting the local economy through tourism.

“Nagagalak po ako at nagpapasalamat sa pagkakataong ito na makasama kayo sa pagdiriwang ng Ika-104 na Anibersaryo ng Pagkakatatag ng Lalawigan ng Marinduque. Ang Marinduque po ay itinuring na Heart of the Philippines, napakaganda po ng inyong isla — isang simbolo ng pagkakaisa, kultura at likas na yaman na dapat nating ipagmalaki,” Go remarked in his speech.

Senator Go admired the province's contributions to the nation's cultural and economic landscape. Furthermore, the senator committed to support the province's development initiatives while also bringing government services closer to its communities.

As Vice Chair of the Senate Finance Committee, Go supported various projects in the province, such as constructing and rehabilitating roads in various towns, constructing a molecular laboratory in Boac, and acquiring a motor vehicle for Torrijos town.

Meanwhile, Go also assisted 654 barangay officials and workers who attended the event. They all received snacks, vitamins, masks, grocery packs, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball. Shoes, mobile phones, watches, and bicycle recipients were also selected.

“Ako naman po bilang inyong lingkod-bayan, at sa tulong ng ating lokal na pamahalaan, sa pangunguna ni Governor Presbitero Velasco, Jr. at Vice Governor Adeline “Lyn” Marciano Angeles, patuloy akong susuporta sa mga adhikain ninyo sa abot ng aking makakaya,” he added.

In response, Governor Presbitero "Presby” Velasco Jr. expressed his gratitude towards Senator Go for his visit and continuous support for the province, especially its health sector. He further announced that Go is set to be an adopted son of the province.

“Mahal na mahal po natin si Senator Bong Go at matagal na po natin siyang katulong at kaagapay sa ating mga programa at proyekto dito sa Marinduque at marami na po siyang naitulong, mga two to three pages po ang listahan at hindi ko na po kailangan pang i-elaborate,” Governor Velasco expressed.

The governor further shared how the Malasakit Center in Marinduque Provincial Hospital in Boac has helped thousands of indigent patients in the province, saying, “Libu-libo na po ang natulungan ng Malasakit Centers at talaga naman, ito ang tamang direction ng ating provincial government at ng national government na one-stop shop. Natutuwa po kami (dahil) isang hiling, isang simpleng hiling (ang hiningi namin) kay Senator Go at itinayo agad ang ating Malasakit Center.”

The Malasakit Centers program is a brainchild of Go, which he initiated in 2018. It was later institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, which the senator principally authored and sponsored to provide convenient access to medical assistance programs offered by the government. Since its inception, the Malasakit Centers program has established 159 operational centers and helped around ten million Filipinos nationwide.

Moreover, Senator Go reaffirmed his advocacy for constructing more Super Health Centers nationwide, including two in the province. These centers are envisioned to enhance the availability of primary healthcare services, medical consultations and early disease detection in grassroots communities.

“Pangalawa, adbokasiya ko rin po ang pagpaparami ng Super Health Centers sa bansa. Mahigit 700 na Super Health Centers ang aming pinagtulungang mapondohan sa buong bansa kasama ang DOH, LGUs at mga kapwa mambabatas. Dito sa Marinduque ay ating pinondahan ang dalawang Super Health Centers sa Mogpog at Sta. Cruz upang mailapit ang serbisyo medikal ng gobyerno sa mga tao,” shared Go.

In conclusion, Go highlighted that the 104th founding anniversary celebration of Marinduque served as a platform for local leaders and national figures to reiterate their commitment to the province's development.

“Sa pagdiriwang natin ngayon, nawa'y maging inspirasyon natin ang mga aral at tradisyon na ating pinahahalagahan dito sa Marinduque. Isabuhay natin ang diwa ng bayanihan, pagkakaisa, at pagmamahalan. Patuloy nating pagyamanin at ipagmalaki ang ating kultura, likas na yaman, at ang walang kapantay na kagandahan ng inyong lalawigan,” Go highlighted.