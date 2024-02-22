LATEST

Labor groups rally in front of Comelec

LOOK: Akbayan and other labor groups staged a protest rally in front of the Commission on Elections main office in Intramuros, Manila on Thursday, 22 February 2024. They are urging the dismissal of signatures gathered for a purported "people's initiative" to amend the 1987 constitution, denouncing it as a threat to electoral democracy. They emphasized the importance of Comelec's role in thwarting attempts to manipulate the constitution to benefit entrenched politicians and undermine democratic processes. Akbayan's president urged Comelec to invalidate fraudulent signatures and resist any moves aimed at destabilizing the constitution to perpetuate the rule of political dynasties, warning of dire consequences, including the suspension of elections.