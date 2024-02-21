LATEST

PBBM inspects airport access road

LOOK: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. inspects the Airport to New Clark City Access Road (ANAR), with BCDA chairman Delfin Lorenzana, and BCDA president and chief executive officer (CEO) Joshua M. Bingcang, on Wednesday, 21 February 2024. The President expressed his gratitude to officials and partners involved in the Airport to New Clark City Access Road project. He highlighted the project's significance in boosting Clark's profile as an investment and tourism destination, emphasizing the government's commitment to world-class infrastructure. He also mentioned ongoing initiatives like the modernization of Clark International Airport and the construction of a rail link to Metro Manila. The completion of the 20-kilometer highway is expected to significantly reduce travel time and enhance connectivity between the airport and New Clark City, furthering economic growth in the region. |📸 Yummie Dingding / PPA Pool