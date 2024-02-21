LATEST

Senate panel conducts hearing on gov't procurement reform bills

LOOK: The Senate Committee on Finance, joined with Sustainable Development Goals, Innovation, and Future Thinking; National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification, and Reconciliation; Local Government; and Civil Service, Government Reorganization, and Professional Regulation, begins a public hearing on Government Procurement Reform Act (by Sens. P. Cayetano, Hontiveros, Tolentino, Revilla, Estrada, Marcos, Angara, Villanueva, Gatchalian Pimentel; and Reps. F.M. Romualdez, Gonzales, Dalipe, et al.) and on Abolishing the Department of Budget and Management - Procurement Service (by Sens. Marcos and Tolentino) on Wednesday, 21 February 2024. Senator Sonny Angara presides over the inquiry. |📸 LARRY CRUZ