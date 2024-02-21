LATEST

Senate begins probe on Sen. Pia Cayetano's privileged speech

LOOK: The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, joined with the Health and Demography, began a public hearing on the Privileged Speech of Sen. Pia S. Cayetano, dated 14 February 2024, entitled "For the 5th Time, Philippines Gets 'Dirty Ashtray' Award" on Tuesday, 21 February. Senator Pia Cayetano, chair of the powerful Senate Blue Ribbon committee and the first woman to ever hold this position, delved deep into the 'Dirty Ashtray' Award received by the Philippines for the fifth time for blocking global tobacco efforts. Cayetano said she wants to challenge the Department of Health if they have the political will and authority to test the vape and e-cigarette products to ensure that the emissions and contents would be made known to the public. | 📷 Larry Cruz