LATEST

Embracing solar power amidst climate challenges

LOOK: A motorcycle rider speeds past a solar farm in Clark Freeport Zone, Mabalacat, Pampanga on Wednesday, 21 February 2024. With the threat of El Niño and escalating climate change, transitioning to renewable energy is imperative. Government initiatives to promote renewable energy play a crucial role in mitigating these challenges by offering a sustainable alternative to finite fossil fuels. Embracing solar power not only meets energy needs but also combats environmental degradation, enhances energy independence, and drives economic growth and innovation.