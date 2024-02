LATEST

De Vega welcomes Filipino repatriates from Gaza Strip

LOOK: The latest batch of Filipino repatriates from the Gaza Strip arrived in the Philippines earlier this morning. According to the Department of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Eduardo de Vega, the successful evacuation of the 14 Filipino nationals means there is only one remaining Filipino in the besieged Palestinian enclave. “The remaining Filipino is a nun who has decided to stay on,” De Vega said.