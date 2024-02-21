Cotabato City election shooting investigation called off

The Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs on Wednesday abruptly concluded the investigation of an election-related shooting incident in Cotabato City after a village official recanted his previous allegations of brutality against the members of the Philippine National Police.

Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, who chairs the panel, called off the continuation of the inquiry since the Mother Kalanganan barangay captain Datu Bimbo Ayunan Pasawiran withdrew his previous allegations that a PNP personnel allegedly attempted “to plant evidence on Barangay Captain Bimbo Ayunan Pasawiran, and orchestrated his demise.”

“Sir, the allegations about the policemen is just a burst of emotions of our family because it appeared we are the bad persons in the eye of authority amid the deaths of our family members,” Pasawiran told the committee during the hearing.

Dela Rosa asked Pasawiran if he stood by his statement quoting him on very serious allegations imputing the police of brutality and illegal practices.

“For the record please, clarify to the committee if you will stand to your earlier statements or withdraw it. Because this is the meat of our investigation and if you say these statements are true, then I will not stop probing the PNP,” the senator asked.

Pasawiran replied. “My earlier statement were just out of my burst of emotions and my dissatisfaction over so many hearsay that we heard, I couldn’t help myself from complaining.”

Dela Rosa asked again. “Do you recant whatever statements you made during a press conference?”

“Parang ganoon na po (It looks like it),” Pasawiran replied.

Dela Rosa urged to Pasawiran to stand firm with his answers and has again asked, “So do you clarify that your earlier statement that police would plant a bomb against you?”

The senator also clarified to Pasawiran if he still stands with his previous allegations that there was the influence of the so-called “higher authorities” on the illegal actions of the PNP personnel against their family.

Pasawiran replied. “Yes sir. That is not true.”

“Since they withdrew their allegations, there is nothing to investigate from the PNP. Mayor (Mohammad Ali Dela Cruz Matabalao), you sought my assistance and you heard they withdrew their case several times. Thank you for your efforts in seeking help from this committee,” Dela Rosa concluded.

The senator vowed that his committee will never stop investigating anomalies, especially when it involves PNP members.