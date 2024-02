LATEST

Tricycles on the road

LOOK: Tricycles are tied together after being apprehended by the Tri Wheel Management Unit of the Manila LGU along Otis, Manila on Tuesday, 20 February 2024. Recently, the Department of the Interior and Local Government reiterated its call for all local government units to strictly implement restrictions preventing tricycles and pedicabs from plying along national highways in Memorandum Circular 2020-036, which was issued in February 2020.