Senate panel conducts public hearing on charter change

The Senate Committee on Amendments and Revision of Codes (Subcommittee on Senate Resolution of Both Houses No. 6) begins a public hearing on Proposing Amendments to Certain Economic Provisions of the 1987 Constitution of the Republic of the Philippines, particularly on Articles XII, XIV, and XVI (by Sens. Zubiri, Legarda, and Angara) on Tuesday, 20 February 2024. The Committee will focus its discussion on Article XIV, Sec. 4 (2) (Educational Institutions). Senator Sonny Angara presides over the inquiry. | 📸 LARRY CRUZ