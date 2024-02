LATEST

Senate hearing on archipelagic sea lanes

LOOK: The Senate Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones commence a hearing on the Establishment of Archipelagic Sea Lanes (by Sens. Pimentel, Estrada, Revilla, Gatchalian, and Tulfo) on Monday, 19 February 2024. Senator Francis Tolentino presides over the inquiry. | 📷 Larry Cruz