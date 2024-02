LATEST

Search for next Filipina supermodel

LOOK: The Miss Supermodel Worldwide Philippines competition kicked off on Sunday, 18 February 2024, at the Manila Hotel. Here, judges meticulously chose aspiring Filipina supermodels from across the country as they demonstrate their distinct characteristics and enchant fans. The coronation will take place on 3 March 2024, in the Manila Hotel's famed Pandanggo Hall. The winner will represent the country in the Miss Supermodel Worldwide competition in New Delhi, India in April 2024.