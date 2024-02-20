Kylie Padilla may mensahe sa mga bashers

Pinalagan ng aktres na si Kylie Padilla ang mga bashers na lumait umano sa boyfriend niyang tattoo artist at talaga namang malalim ang hugot ng aktres dahil tinalakay niya ang usapin hinggil sa nararamdamang trauma at stress ng mga taong may mga pinagdaraanan.

Ayon kay Kylie, may kanya-kanyang hugot ang bawat isa sa atin at maswerte raw yung may mga kinakapitan para kumokontrol ang kanilang emosyon at stress.

Sa kanyang IG, nagbahagi siya ng mensahe sa kanyang mga followers para ipahayag ang nilalaman ng kanyang puso’t isipan.

“Everyone comes with their own set of traumas and triggers in this world, some are more blessed than others if they have people in their life that regulate their emotions and stress with them. Some surrounded with functional blooming and constant relationships in their life. If you are someone who hacks it alone however there is hope for you. I know it can be dark sometimes and tiring to deal with your ish on your own,” saad ni Kylie.

“BUT It is possible to combat this heaviness step by step by becoming emotionally and spiritually and physically aware of your body’s stress signals and then you can learn how to self regulate, once you master that you can learn to heal yourself and intuitively understand yourself fully and on a deeper level. One self regulating practice I do is deep breathing exercises,” dagdag niya.

“It is like meditation in a way, I target the parts of my body that have physically tensed up and I imagine them loosening up and breathe until I feel that body part start to relax, this sometimes comes with bursts of pent up emotions and tears but I just let it flow,” sabi pa ng aktres.

Ayon pa sa anak ni Senador Robin Padilla kailangang mailabas ng isang tao ang tunay niyang feelings.

“Those emotions need to come out. That’s a crucial part of healing. It is so important to get to know yourself and understand that being human is not just about pushing yourself until you are drained and calling it success,” sabi pa ni Kylie.

“Respect your body and your soul. Be the parent you never had, and the shaman you need by just simply breathing and being. Good job to you, for championing in silent battles that you win without anyone knowing about it,” ang bahagi pa ng malalim na hugot ni Kylie.