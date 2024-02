LATEST

LGU aids fire victims

The city government has accommodated 175 people in the gymnasium of Epifanio Delos Santos Elementary School after their homes in Barangay 74, Pasay City, were destroyed by fire on Saturday, 17 February 2024. Here, on Monday, 19 February 2024, they fall in line as the local government has provided them with food beside their temporary shelter. The said tragedy has resulted in the loss of at least 44 dwellings. |📸 KING RODRIGUEZ