Go lauds new La Union med school

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, has lauded the enactment of Republic Act 11978, which establishes a College of Medicine at the Don Mariano Marcos Memorial State University-South La Union Campus. Go is a co-sponsor of the measure in the Senate.

This legislation paves the way for introducing a Doctor of Medicine Program alongside an Integrated Liberal Arts and Medicine Program designed to cultivate a new generation of medical professionals in the country.

Go expressed his support for the new law, emphasizing its potential contribution to the medical workforce and improving healthcare delivery in the region and nationwide.

“This is a monumental step forward in our ongoing efforts to enhance the quality and accessibility of healthcare in the Philippines. By nurturing a corps of highly skilled physicians, we are ensuring that our communities, especially those in underserved areas, receive the best possible care,” Go said.

The program aims to offer a comprehensive curriculum that includes basic science and clinical courses designed to equip students with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in the medical field. Furthermore, the initiative addresses the human resource development needs of the Province of La Union and the broader Ilocos Region.

Go highlighted the long-term benefits of the law, where more Filipinos will be given opportunities to pursue medical professions and increasing the potential of making the Philippines a hub for medical excellence.