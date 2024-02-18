Kuya Bong welcomes signature withdrawals

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has reiterated his opposition against the reported bribery and scheming push for the proposed People’s Initiative to amend the Philippine Constitution.

This comes as he also stressed that any change to the nation’s charter should undergo a legitimate process, free from deceit or exploitation, reflecting the true will and interest of the Filipino people.

“Amidst recent insinuations that some senators have given up the fight to protect and preserve the Senate, let me say this again in clear and unmistakable words: I strongly oppose and will continue to oppose any attempt to tinker with our Constitution that will erode the ‘checks and balances,’ including the Senate of the people as a bastion of our hard-won democracy,” Go said.

“I condemn and will continue to condemn any attempt to manipulate our people, particularly the poor, the hopeless, and the helpless, by bribing them with cash, goods, or assistance from the government just to get their signatures,” he added.

The lawmaker argued that such initiatives exploit the plight of the less fortunate to advance the agendas of a few.

Go also welcomed the Commission on Elections’ initiative to allow Filipinos to retract their signatures from a controversial PI to amend the Philippine Constitution if they wish to do so as he stressed concerns about individuals being misled into signing under the pretense of receiving government aid.

In his call to action, Go urged his fellow Filipinos to remain vigilant against any attempt to alter the Constitution emphasizing that this should be done with utmost transparency and in accordance with the right processes in order to reflect the real sentiments and genuine interests of citizens.

To recall, the poll body said in the memorandum issued on 14 February that these forms would be available at the Office of Election Officers and could be submitted back to the same office.