Chinese cyanide fishing destroying Bajo — BFAR

Chinese fishermen have been using cyanide in Bajo de Masinloc to “intentionally destroy the resource-rich lagoon and prevent Filipino fishermen from entering their traditional fishing grounds, an official from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources said on Saturday.

In a news forum in Quezon City, BFAR information officer Nazario Briguera confirmed that a portion of Bajo de Masinloc has been destroyed.

“Yung mga Chinese fishermen ay gumagamit ng cyanide (These Chinese fishermen are using cyanide)… These Chinese, they intentionally destroy Bajo de Masinloc to prevent Filipino fishing boats from fishing in the area,” Briguera said, citing narratives from Filipino fishermen in the area.

He said the BFAR has yet to assess the worth of damage due to cyanide fishing in the area.

Briguera emphasized that China’s use of cyanide, especially in an area beyond their exclusive economic zone, is a “clear case of illegal, unreported, and undocumented fishing.”

“This is a serious concern that we need to condemn,” he said.

According to the BFAR, around 385,300 Filipino fisherfolk are depending on their livelihood in the West Philippine Sea, with a catch of around 275,520 metric tons of fish annually.

Biguera said that around 20 to 30 percent of the catch is from the portion of Bajo de Masinloc.